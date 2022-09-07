Commodities

Finnair to reduce fleet as part of new strategy

Anne Kauranen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

HELSINKI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Finnair FIA1S.HE will reduce its fleet and seek to build a geographically more balanced network, the Finnish national carrier said on Monday in a new strategy to solve profitability problems stemming from the closure of Russian airspace.

Finnair has been working on a new strategy and seeking new commercially feasible routes since the closure of Russian airspace due to the war in Ukraine cut off its previously lucrative Asian connections via a northern route.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen in Helsinki, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358401895560))

