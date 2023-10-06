News & Insights

Finnair to raise $632 mln to shore up finances

October 06, 2023 — 01:12 am EDT

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Finnish airline Finnair FIAS.HE said on Friday it planned to raise up to 600 million euros ($632 million) in a rights issue to shore up its finances and allow it to resume dividend payments from 2025.

"The rights issue is aimed at reducing Finnair's financing costs, support strategy execution to drive sustainable profitable growth, and ensure ability for future investments," the company said in a statement.

"Through the rights issue Finnair also seeks to reinstate the company's ability for shareholder distributions."

The airline said the Finnish state and its other main owners supported the rights issue, which it aims to complete in the fourth quarter.

Long-struggling Scandinavian rival SAS SAS.ST, which is under bankruptcy protection, on Tuesday announced U.S. investment firm Castlelake and Air France-KLM AIRF.PA would become new major shareholders in the airline alongside the Danish state as part of a rescue plan.

