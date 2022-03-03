Finnair starts furlough talks with flight crew amid Russia airspace closure

March 3 (Reuters) - Finland's flag carrier Finnair FIA1S.HE said on Thursday it had started negotiations regarding possible furloughs among its flight crew after it had to scrap some of its flights following the closure of the Russian airspace.

The negotiations concern all 2,800 pilots and cabin crew members in Finland, the airline said, as it also reviews impacts on its employees abroad.

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki; editing by Milla Nissi)

