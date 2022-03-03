Commodities

Finnair starts furlough talks with flight crew amid Russia airspace closure

Contributor
Boleslaw Lasocki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Finland's flag carrier Finnair said on Thursday it had started negotiations regarding possible furloughs among its flight crew after it had to scrap some of its flights following the closure of the Russian airspace.

March 3 (Reuters) - Finland's flag carrier Finnair FIA1S.HE said on Thursday it had started negotiations regarding possible furloughs among its flight crew after it had to scrap some of its flights following the closure of the Russian airspace.

The negotiations concern all 2,800 pilots and cabin crew members in Finland, the airline said, as it also reviews impacts on its employees abroad.

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki; editing by Milla Nissi)

((boleslaw.lasocki@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular