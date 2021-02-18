Finnair reports third straight operating loss as pandemic weighs

HELSINKI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Finnish flag carrier Finnair FIA1S.HE on Thursday reported a third consecutive quarterly operating loss, but said it has managed to secure a healthy financial position through extensive recapitalisation and cost cuts.

Finnair, which is 55.9% state-owned, reported an operating loss of 162.9 million euros ($196 million) in the final quarter of 2020, compared to a 167 million euro loss in July-September and a profit of 31.2 million euros a year earlier.

In 2020, Finnair's revenue decreased 73.2% to 829.2 million euros while its number of passengers tumbled 76.2% compared to 2019.

($1 = 0.8302 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((Essi.Lehto@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.