Commodities

Finnair reports third straight operating loss as pandemic weighs

Contributor
Essi Lehto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Finnish flag carrier Finnair on Thursday reported a third consecutive quarterly operating loss, but said it has managed to secure a healthy financial position through extensive recapitalisation and cost cuts.

HELSINKI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Finnish flag carrier Finnair FIA1S.HE on Thursday reported a third consecutive quarterly operating loss, but said it has managed to secure a healthy financial position through extensive recapitalisation and cost cuts.

Finnair, which is 55.9% state-owned, reported an operating loss of 162.9 million euros ($196 million) in the final quarter of 2020, compared to a 167 million euro loss in July-September and a profit of 31.2 million euros a year earlier.

In 2020, Finnair's revenue decreased 73.2% to 829.2 million euros while its number of passengers tumbled 76.2% compared to 2019.

($1 = 0.8302 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((Essi.Lehto@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular