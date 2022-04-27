Finnair reports ninth consecutive losing quarter

Adds detail, CEO quote

HELSINKI, April 27 (Reuters) - Finland's national carrier Finnair FIA1S.HE on Wednesday reported a ninth consecutive quarterly loss and said it expected losses to continue into the second quarter.

Finnair, which relies on connection flights to Asia, has been hit hard by prolonged Asian travel restrictions due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus as well as by rising expenses from the closure of Russian airspace and increased fuel prices.

Finnair's first-quarter operating loss widened to 164.9 million euros ($175.6 million) from 149.1 million euros a year earlier.

"We are now preparing for a prolonged Russian airspace closure," Chief Executive Topi Manner said in a statement adding the airline's network now focused on connections to the west and South Asia.

After resorting to leasing out aircraft and crew to other airlines, Finnair said almost 80% of its capacity would be deployed during the summer season.

($1 = 0.9392 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto and Anne Kauranen; Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair)

