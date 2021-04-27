Commodities

Finnair raises savings target after steep Q1 loss

HELSINKI, April 27 (Reuters) - Finnair FIA1S.HE on Tuesday reported another quarter of steep losses as the pandemic kept most of its planes grounded, and said it would raise its annual savings target by 30 million euros to 170 million ($205 million).

The Finnish flag carrier reported a quarterly operating loss of 149.1 million euros versus a loss of 95.6 million a year earlier, slightly ahead of the loss of 159.8 million expected by five analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

($1 = 0.8282 euros)

