News & Insights

Commodities

Finnair raises full-year guidance for operating result on higher travel demand

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

June 13, 2023 — 05:09 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

Adds detail on guidance hike in paragraph 4

COPENHAGEN, June 13 (Reuters) - Finnair FIA1S.HE on Tuesday raised the full-year 2023 guidance for its operating result as it expects travel demand to increase more than previously anticipated, the Finnish carrier said in a statement.

The company now estimates that its comparable operating result will reach or even exceed 2019's pre-pandemic level of 162.8 million euros ($175.91 million), it said.

"As a result of the improved profit outlook, Finnair's strategic comparable operating profit margin target of at least 5% from mid-2024 onwards would be reached 12–18 months earlier than anticipated," the carrier said.

However, it does not see its revenue for 2023 reach the 2019 level of 3,097.7 million euros, Finnair added.

Better-than-expected fuel price developments and progress of the carrier's strategy implementation contributed to the raised guidance, the company said.

However, still-high fuel prices and the closure of Russia's airspace still cause uncertainty, it added.

($1 = 0.9255 euros)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.