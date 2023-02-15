Finnair posts second quarterly profit in row as pandemic impact fades

Adds CEO quotes, details on results and outlook

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Finland's national carrier Finnair FIA1S.HE on Wednesday reported a second quarterly profit in a row, en route to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic despite the continued closure of the Russian airspace.

Its comparable operating profit was 17.9 million euros ($19.17 million) in the fourth quarter, against a loss of 65.2 million a year earlier. In the prior quarter, it had reported a profit for the first time since 2019.

"The impacts of the pandemic are ... fading, and we believe that the related travel restrictions will no longer affect our operations on any of the routes we operate after the summer," Chief Executive Topi Manner said.

Finnair, whose business before the pandemic relied heavily on its Asian routes as it was able to offer short fly times by going over Siberia, has seen its volumes slump due to the pandemic and the closure of the Russian airspace following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Of our key markets, Japan opened to travel, and China relaxed its zero COVID policy in December, which makes it possible for Chinese travel to start gradually during 2023," Manner said.

Continuing its return to profitability, the Finnish airline expects to operate at 80% to 85% of its pre-pandemic 2019 capacity this year, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), as it sees higher demand due to recovering China travel.

Finnair expects its 2023 revenue to significantly increase compared to last year, but not yet reach the pre-pandemic levels.

($1 = 0.9336 euros)

(Reporting by Agata Rybska and Agnieszka Gosciak in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

