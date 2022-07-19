Commodities

Finnair posts second quarter loss as fuel prices weigh

Contributor
Michael Kahn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Finland's national carrier Finnair posted a narrower second quarter operating loss on Tuesday as revenue soared but the company said record high fuel costs weighed on the results.

July 19 (Reuters) - Finland's national carrier Finnair FIA1S.HE posted a narrower second quarter operating loss on Tuesday as revenue soared but the company said record high fuel costs weighed on the results.

The company reported a quarterly operating loss of 84.2 million euros compared to 151.3 million euros a year ago. Revenue increased 392 percent to 550.3 million euros, the company said.

(Reporting by Michael Kahn in Prague, Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((anna.koper@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 24; Reuters Messaging: anna.koper.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

The Market Has Shifted out of the Value

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular