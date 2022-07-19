Finnair posts second quarter loss as fuel prices weigh

July 19 (Reuters) - Finland's national carrier Finnair FIA1S.HE posted a narrower second quarter operating loss on Tuesday as revenue soared but the company said record high fuel costs weighed on the results.

The company reported a quarterly operating loss of 84.2 million euros compared to 151.3 million euros a year ago. Revenue increased 392 percent to 550.3 million euros, the company said.

(Reporting by Michael Kahn in Prague, Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

