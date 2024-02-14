Finnair posts annual profit in line with expectations

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Finland's national carrier Finnair FIA1S.HE on Wednesday reported annual earnings in line with market expectations, aided by the airline's cost efficiency measures and sales activities.

The company posted a comparable operating profit of 184 million euros ($197 million) for 2023, after guiding for a profit of 160-200 million euros in October.

Analysts polled by LSEG had forecast adjusted operating earnings of 185.5 million euros.

($1 = 0.9340 euros)

(Reporting by Agata Rybska in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((agata.rybska@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.