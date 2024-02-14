News & Insights

Commodities

Finnair posts annual profit in line with expectations

Credit: REUTERS/TOM LITTLE

February 14, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Written by Agata Rybska for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Finland's national carrier Finnair FIA1S.HE on Wednesday reported annual earnings in line with market expectations, aided by the airline's cost efficiency measures and sales activities.

The company posted a comparable operating profit of 184 million euros ($197 million) for 2023, after guiding for a profit of 160-200 million euros in October.

Analysts polled by LSEG had forecast adjusted operating earnings of 185.5 million euros.

($1 = 0.9340 euros)

(Reporting by Agata Rybska in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((agata.rybska@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.