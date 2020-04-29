Finnair plans to raise 500 mln euros after losses widen

By Tarmo Virki

April 29 (Reuters) - Finnair FIA1S.HE plans to raise 500 million euros ($543 million) through a rights offering that would be larger than its current equity, it said on Wednesday after reporting deepening first-quarter losses.

Shares in Finnair dropped 10.9% in morning trading to 3.80 euros, valuing the firm at 487 million euros.

The Finnish flag carrier said it had started preparations for the offering, with Citigroup C.N and Nordea NDAFI.HE, signed up as lead managers.

"The coronavirus is a major blow to global aviation and to Finnair," Chief Executive Topi Manner said in a statement.

"We want to ensure with this share issue that Finnair is a competitive airline in the future."

The company's liquid cash funds were at 833 million euros at the end of March, he added.

Finnair said the government, which holds 55.8% of the airline's shares, has supported a supplementary budget to cover its participation in the offering which will be put before parliament.

Finnair's first-quarter loss per share widened to 1.14 euros from 0.33 euros a year earlier. Analysts had forecast a loss of 0.60 euros per share, according to Refinitiv data.

On March 16, Finnair issued its second profit warning in three weeks, saying it would report a substantial comparable operating loss for 2020 because it was cutting about 90% of normal capacity from the beginning of April.

Finnair said it expects to lose about 2 million euros a day throughout the second quarter.

"We expect aviation to recover slowly from July onwards, and passenger numbers to return to 2019 levels in two to three years," Manner said.

($1 = 0.9217 euros)

