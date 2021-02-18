Finnair losses mount while vaccinations fuel recovery hope

Adds detail, background

HELSINKI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Finnish flag carrier Finnair FIA1S.HE on Thursday reported a third consecutive quarterly operating loss as the pandemic weighed and forecast another quarter of losses amid hopes vaccinations will increasingly allow travel later in the year.

The airline reported an operating loss of 162.9 million euros ($196 million) in the final quarter of 2020, compared to a 167 million euro loss in July-September and a profit of 31.2 million euros a year earlier.

Finnair is operating a limited network due to the pandemic and said it expected operating losses in the first quarter of 2021 to be similar to the preceding three quarters. The company provided no guidance on 2021 revenues.

Like many other airlines around the globe, Finnair expects travel to begin recovering during the northern hemisphere summer as coronavirus vaccines are increasingly rolled out and restrictions eased.

"We have enhanced the agility of our operations so that we can act fast when our customers are again ready to travel," CEO Topi Manner said in a statement.

For full-year 2020, Finnair's revenue decreased 73.2% to 829.2 million euros while the number of passengers it flew tumbled 76.2% compared to 2019.

The Finnish government, which holds a 55.9% stake in Finnair, in December in its latest move to support the carrier announced it would grant it an unsecured hybrid loan of up to 400 million euros, which now awaits EU approval.

The board of directors proposes that no dividend is distributed for 2020.

($1 = 0.8302 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((Essi.Lehto@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.