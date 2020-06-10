Finnair launches rights issue to raise 500 mln euros

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Finnair launched a rights issue on Wednesday to raise 500 million euros ($568 million), almost as much as its current market value, as part of its recapitalisation plan to recover from coronavirus lockdowns.

June 10 (Reuters) - Finnair FIA1S.HE launched a rights issue on Wednesday to raise 500 million euros ($568 million), almost as much as its current market value, as part of its recapitalisation plan to recover from coronavirus lockdowns.

"To achieve the goals of the company despite the exceptional circumstances, Finnair considers it prudent to seek to strengthen its balance sheet in these conditions and to lay a foundation for the successful execution of Finnair's long-term strategy," the Finnish airline said.

($1 = 0.8798 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn Editing by David Goodman )

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More