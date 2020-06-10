Finnair launches rights issue to raise 500 mln euros

June 10 (Reuters) - Finnair FIA1S.HE launched a rights issue on Wednesday to raise 500 million euros ($568 million), almost as much as its current market value, as part of its recapitalisation plan to recover from coronavirus lockdowns.

"To achieve the goals of the company despite the exceptional circumstances, Finnair considers it prudent to seek to strengthen its balance sheet in these conditions and to lay a foundation for the successful execution of Finnair's long-term strategy," the Finnish airline said.

($1 = 0.8798 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn Editing by David Goodman )

