Markets
CS

FINMA Concludes Proceedings Against Credit Suisse Related To Lex Greensill And His Companies

February 28, 2023 — 08:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority or FINMA, announced Tuesday it has concluded its enforcement proceedings against Credit Suisse Group (CS) in connection with its business relationship with financier Lex Greensill and his companies.

FINMA finds that Credit Suisse seriously breached its supervisory obligations in this context with regard to risk management and appropriate organizational structures.

FINMA has ordered remedial measures. In future, the bank will have to periodically review at executive board level the most important business relationships (around 500) in particular for counterparty risks.

In addition, the bank is required to record the responsibilities of its approximately 600 highest-ranking employees in a responsibility document. FINMA has also opened four enforcement proceedings against former Credit Suisse managers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.