Finlay Minerals Appoints Ilona Barakso Lindsay Its New CEO

(RTTNews) - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) Monday said it has appointed Robert F. Brown as Executive Chairman of the Board, and Ilona Barakso Lindsay as President & Chief Executive Officer.

Previously, Brown was the President & CEO of Finlay and Vice held the role of Vice President Corporate Relations.

The company also named Susan Flasha as Vice President, Corporate Development. Previously, Flasha worked at Brixton Metals Corp in Corporate Development and as Senior Geologist.

