Markets

Finlay Minerals Appoints Ilona Barakso Lindsay Its New CEO

May 12, 2025 — 07:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) Monday said it has appointed Robert F. Brown as Executive Chairman of the Board, and Ilona Barakso Lindsay as President & Chief Executive Officer.

Previously, Brown was the President & CEO of Finlay and Vice held the role of Vice President Corporate Relations.

The company also named Susan Flasha as Vice President, Corporate Development. Previously, Flasha worked at Brixton Metals Corp in Corporate Development and as Senior Geologist.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.