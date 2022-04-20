Finland's Wartsila writes off 200 million euros in Russian assets

Adds details, background

HELSINKI, April 20 (Reuters) - Finland's Wartsila WRT1V.HE, a top global marine and energy equipment maker, will write off 200 million euros ($217 million) in assets and business operations in Russia due to Moscow's attack on Ukraine, the company said on Wednesday.

Wartsila, which condemned the war in Ukraine, said it would downscale Russian operations because they were no longer viable and said Russia-related activities accounted about 5% of net sales in 2021, including 40 million euros in service net sales.

Wartsila said it would make the 200 million euro provision in its first quarter. This would include about 75 million euros of impairments related to its marine ecosystem business Voyage, about 50 million euros of impairments related to assets in Russia and about 75 million of writeoffs related to projects and receivables now facing sanctions.

"All these actions regarding our business in Russia will also have a negative impact on Wartsila's operational financials," it said.

Wartsila will publish its first-quarter report on April 28.

($1 = 0.9213 euros)

