Finland's Wartsila quarterly profit in line with forecasts

HELSINKI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Finnish marine and energy equipment maker Wartsila WRT1V.HE posted on Friday fourth-quarter earnings on par with estimates and said its market outlook was uncertain while demand was currently better than at the same time last year.

The company said comparable operating profit rose to 158 million euros ($176.17 million) from 103 million a year ago, just above the mean estimate of 156 million from 10 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 0.8969 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

