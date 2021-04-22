Finland's Wartsila posts lower Q1 profit, misses forecasts

HELSINKI, April 22 (Reuters) - Finnish marine and energy equipment maker Wartsila WRT1V.HE on Thursday posted a bigger-than-expected drop in first quarter earnings per share, hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wartsila's operating profit slumped 30% to 36 million euros ($43.31 million) from a year ago with earnings per share falling to 0.04 euros from 0.05 euros. This was below the 0.06 euros expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 0.8312 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Michael Kahn and Himani Sarkar)

((Essi.Lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.