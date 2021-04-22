Finland's Wartsila posts lower Q1 profit, misses forecasts

Contributor
Essi Lehto Reuters
Published

Finnish marine and energy equipment maker Wartsila on Thursday posted a bigger-than-expected drop in first quarter earnings per share, hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

HELSINKI, April 22 (Reuters) - Finnish marine and energy equipment maker Wartsila WRT1V.HE on Thursday posted a bigger-than-expected drop in first quarter earnings per share, hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wartsila's operating profit slumped 30% to 36 million euros ($43.31 million) from a year ago with earnings per share falling to 0.04 euros from 0.05 euros. This was below the 0.06 euros expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 0.8312 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Michael Kahn and Himani Sarkar)

((Essi.Lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More