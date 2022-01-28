Finland's Wartsila nearly doubles order intake despite uncertain outlook

Adds details

HELSINKI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Finnish maker of marine and energy equipment Wartsila WRT1V.HE posted on Friday fourth-quarter earnings on par with estimates and flagged an uncertain market outlook for 2022, while adding that demand was better than at the same time last year.

It reported an increase of 92% in its quarterly order intake, an indication of future revenue.

Its October-December order intake rose to 2.15 billion euros.

Wartsila's comparable operating profit rose to 158 million euros ($176.17 million) from 103 million a year ago, just above the mean estimate of 156 million from 10 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Its comparable operating margin rose to 9.9% from last year's 8.4%, missing analysts' mean estimate of 10.5% in a poll provided by the company.

($1=0.8969 euros)

