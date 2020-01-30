Finland's Wartsila misses Q4 expectations

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEHTIKUVA

Finnish ship technology and power-plant maker Wartsila reported on Thursday lower-than-expected quarterly profit, burdened by slower demand.

HELSINKI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Finnish ship technology and power-plant maker Wartsila reported on Thursday lower-than-expected quarterly profit, burdened by slower demand. Wartsila shares hit a 7-year low back in October after the company had warned of a tough outlook for 2020 for its ship technology and power plants. [nL5N27A13E] Earnings per share fell to 0.17 euros compared to 0.25 euros a year ago, below the profit of 0.28 euros expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll. [nL8N29X12O] Wartsila reiterated demand looked soft in 2020 for both its marine and energy businesses. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358925166112;)) Keywords: WARTSILA RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More