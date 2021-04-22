Finland's Wartsila misses Q1 profit and sales forecasts

Adds detail

HELSINKI, April 22 (Reuters) - Finland's Wartsila WRT1V.HE on Thursday posted a bigger-than expected drop in first-quarter profit and sales as the marine and energy equipment maker was hurt by a slowdown in the cruise sector.

Operating profit fell 30% to 36 million euros ($43 million) on revenue down 19% to 946 million euros, short of the 1.03 billion expected by analysts according to Refinitiv data.

Earnings per share fell to 0.04 euros from 0.05 euros while analysts had expected a rise to 0.06 euros.

Wartsila's order intake was steady at 1.2 billion euros.

"Visibility into demand development remains low, as the market environment continues to be challenging and unpredictable," CEO Hakan Agnevall said in a statement.

"We expect the near-term demand environment to be somewhat better than that seen a year ago."

The company said the pace of global vaccinations made the company cautiously optimistic about recovery in its marine markets, it expected a rebound in core energy markets to take longer.

The company pledged to control costs to preserve cash as demand remains low during the pandemic.

In the first quarter, cash flow from operating activities increased to 67 million euros from 42 million.

($1 = 0.8312 euros)

