Finland's Wartsila forecasts a challenging year ahead

(Adds comments, details, dividend) HELSINKI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Finnish ship technology and power-plant maker Wartsila warned on Thursday of a tough year ahead and reported lower than expected quarterly profit, dented by slower demand. "The business environment is expected to continue to be challenging during the upcoming year," Chief Executive Jaakko Eskola said in a statement. Wartsila reiterated its warning of a soft outlook for its ship technology and power plants in 2020, - news that caused its shares to hit a seven-year low in October. [nL5N27A13E] Earnings per share for the quarter fell to 0.17 euros compared to 0.25 euros a year ago, below the 0.28 euros expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll. [nL8N29X12O] Wartsila's order intake decreased 17% to 1.55 billion euros ($1.72 billion) and its comparable operating profit dropped 10% to 202 million euros compared to the fourth quarter a year ago. "Order intake for both marine and energy-related equipment picked up in the fourth quarter, but was not sufficient to raise the order level to that of the previous year," Eskola said. Its board proposed a dividend of 0.48 euros per share, similar to the previous year. ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Reporting by Anne Kauranen Editing by Shri Navaratnam and David Evans) ((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358925166112;)) Keywords: WARTSILA RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.