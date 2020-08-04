Finland's Valmet raises stake in valve maker Neles

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Finnish engineering company Valmet has increased its stake in Neles to 17.06% from 15.5%, the Neles shareholder registry showed on Tuesday, strengthening its hand in opposing Alfa Laval's bid for the valve maker.

Helsinki, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Finnish engineering company Valmet VALMT.HE has increased its stake in Neles NELES.HE to 17.06% from 15.5%, the Neles shareholder registry showed on Tuesday, strengthening its hand in opposing Alfa Laval's ALFA.ST bid for the valve maker.

Sweden's Alfa Laval last month announced a recommended 1.73 billion euro ($2 billion) cash bid for Neles, seeking to boost its presence in the industrial flow-control market.

Valmet criticised the offer and said it was not in the interest of Neles or its shareholders.

($1 = 0.8645 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen Editing by David Goodman )

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358925166112;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALFA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters