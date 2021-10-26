Banking

Finland's UPM third-quarter profit tops expectations

Contributor
Essi Lehto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Finnish forestry company UPM posted third quarter profit above expectations on Tuesday, benefiting from higher prices amid increased demand for pulp, cardboard and wood.

HELSINKI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry company UPM UPM.HE posted third quarter profit above expectations on Tuesday, benefiting from higher prices amid increased demand for pulp, cardboard and wood.

July-September comparable operating profit rose to 424 million euros from 215 million last year, beating the 394 million euro mean estimate from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Essi.Lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular