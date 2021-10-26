Finland's UPM third-quarter profit tops expectations

HELSINKI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry company UPM UPM.HE posted third quarter profit above expectations on Tuesday, benefiting from higher prices amid increased demand for pulp, cardboard and wood.

July-September comparable operating profit rose to 424 million euros from 215 million last year, beating the 394 million euro mean estimate from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

