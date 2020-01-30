Banking

Finland's UPM sees weaker first half

Contributors
Anne Kauranen Reuters
Tarmo Virki Reuters
Published

Finnish pulp and paper maker UPM said on Thursday weak paper prices would hit its profit in the first half of 2020, after it reported a smaller than expected fall in underlying operating profit for the October-December quarter.

HELSINKI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Finnish pulp and paper maker UPM UPM.HE said on Thursday weak paper prices would hit its profit in the first half of 2020, after it reported a smaller than expected fall in underlying operating profit for the October-December quarter.

UPM also said underlying operating profit (EBITDA) for the October-December quarter fell to 442 million euros ($490 million) from 473 million a year earlier, but beat the 408 million expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

UPM said it expected comparable operating profit in the first half of 2020 to be significantly lower than a year earlier due to lower sales prices, partly offset by decreases in variable costs.

($1 = 0.9014 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Tarmo Virki; editing by David Evans)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular