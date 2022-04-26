Banking

Finland's UPM says strikes, Ukraine war drive down profit

HELSINKI, April 26 (Reuters) - A four-month strike at UPM's UPM.HE Finnish pulp and paper plants cost the forestry company 180 million euros to 220 million euros ($192 million-$235 million), it said on Tuesday.

The forestry group's January-March operating profit fell 34.4% to 183 million euros despite strong demand and price increases.

It also booked a 95 million euro impairment from operations in Russia and Ukraine, the company said.

"The result is a good achievement when viewed against the background of the strikes that took place at most of our Finnish mills and the war in Ukraine," Chief Executive Jussi Pesonen said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9355 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto and Anne Kauranen; Editing by Edmund Blair)

