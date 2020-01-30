Banking

Finland's UPM beats Q4 expectations but warns on H1

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Finland's UPM warned of lower first-half earnings on Thursday due to weak paper prices as the pulp and paper maker reported a smaller-than expected fall in underlying operating profit for final quarter of 2019.

(Adds details, shares, Stora) HELSINKI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Finland's UPM warned of lower first-half earnings on Thursday due to weak paper prices as the pulp and paper maker reported a smaller-than expected fall in underlying operating profit for final quarter of 2019. UPM's underlying operating profit (EBITDA) for the October-December quarter fell to 442 million euros ($490 million) from 473 million, but beat the 408 million expected by analysts in a Refinitiv Eikon poll. [nL8N29X1QR] "Our sales decreased by 10%, mainly due to the fall in pulp sales prices and graphic paper deliveries," CEO Jussi Pesonen said in a statement. UPM said it expected comparable operating profit in the first half of 2020 to be significantly lower than a year earlier due to lower prices, partly offset by decreases in variable costs. It forecast a recovery in profits in the second half. UPM peer Stora Enso on Thursday reported a larger-than-forecast fall in underlying quarterly profit for the October-December and forecast a weaker-than-expected first quarter. [nL8N29Z166] UPM shares were up 1% in morning trading while Stora was down 1%. ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Tarmo Virki; editing by David Evans and Jason Neely) ((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: UPM KYMMENE OYJ RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular