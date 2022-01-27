Finland's UPM beats profit expectations helped by energy business

HELSINKI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry company UPM UPM.HE beat fourth-quarter profit expectations on Thursday, boosted by its energy business.

Its October-December comparable operating profit rose 83% to 461 million euros ($516.2 million) and topped a mean estimate of 417 million euros from six analysts polled by Refinitiv. L8N2U52DU

Sales grew 22% to 2.67 billion euros to beat the 2.56 billion forecast by analysts.

($1 = 0.8931 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; editing by Jason Neely)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358401895560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.