Finland's UPM beats profit expectations helped by energy business

Contributor
Anne Kauranen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jussi Rosendahl

Finnish forestry company UPM beat fourth-quarter profit expectations on Thursday, boosted by its energy business.

Its October-December comparable operating profit rose 83% to 461 million euros ($516.2 million) and topped a mean estimate of 417 million euros from six analysts polled by Refinitiv. L8N2U52DU

Sales grew 22% to 2.67 billion euros to beat the 2.56 billion forecast by analysts.

($1 = 0.8931 euros)

