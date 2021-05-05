Finland's Supercell invests 150 million to scale up mobile game

HELSINKI, May 5 (Reuters) - Finland's biggest game maker Supercell has invested 150 million euros ($180 million) as a line of credit in its subsidiary, mobile game studio Metacore, the companies said in a joint statement.

The money will be used to scale Metacore's first game Merge Mansion, Metacore's Chief Executive Mika Tammenkoski told Reuters. The game, launched in September 2020, is based on merging similar items to reach a goal of restoring a mansion while elucidating a family mystery.

The game currently has over 800,000 daily players according to the statement.

"We believe Merge Mansion has the potential to become a big hit," Supercell's investments lead Jaakko Harlas told Reuters.

Metacore will use the money mostly for marketing and player acquisition, Tammenkoski said.

"We have a product that generates revenue and clear performance indicators on how to scale it," he added.

According to Tammenkoski, Supercell owns close to 60% of Metacore. The studio expects its revenue to rise from 3.5 million euros in 2020 to 50-60 million this year, Tammenkoski added.

($1 = 0.8336 euros)

