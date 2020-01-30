Finland's Stora Enso Q4 operating profit misses forecasts

Adds quote, details on outlook

HELSINKI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Finnish paper firm Stora Enso STERV.HE reported a larger-than-forecast fall in underlying quarterly profit on Thursday due to falling prices, and said it expected to see headwinds in 2020 from geopolitical uncertainties and labour disputes.

"Year 2019 was concluded by a challenging quarter characterised by demanding market conditions, especially significantly lower pulp prices," Stora Chief Executive Annica Bresky said in a statement.

The pulp, paper and packaging-board maker said its adjusted operating profit in the quarter fell 59% from a year earlier to 112 million euros ($124 million), missing the average forecast of 149.3 million in a Refinitiv analyst poll.

Sales in October-December fell 9.3% from a year earlier to 2.41 billion euros, in line with analyst forecasts in poll.

Stora Enso said it expected an ongoing three-week strike by Finnish paper workers over wages to dent its first-quarter results.

Stora forecast a January-March underlying operating profit of 90 million to 200 million euros, missing an average analyst forecast of 210 million euros, Refinitiv data showed. Analysts' expectations ranged from 187 million to 243 million.

Stora said it might face problems with raw material supply due to an exceptionally warm winter.

"Exceptionally mild winter conditions in the Nordics with reduced period of frozen soil could impact harvesting and transport of wood and may therefore affect the stability of raw material supply and potentially increase wood costs to our Nordic mills," it said.

($1 = 0.9014 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Tarmo Virki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and David Evans)

