Finland's Stora Enso Q4 operating profit misses forecasts

Anne Kauranen Reuters
Tarmo Virki Reuters
Finnish paper firm Stora Enso reported a larger-than-forecast fall in underlying quarterly profits due to falling prices, and said it expected to see headwinds in 2020 from geopolitical uncertainties and labour rows.

The pulp, paper and packaging-board maker said its adjusted operating profit in the quarter fell 59% from a year earlier to 112 million euros ($124 million), missing the average forecast of 149.3 million in a Refinitiv analyst poll.

Stora Enso said it expects an ongoing three-week strike by Finnish paper workers over wages to dent its first-quarter results.

($1 = 0.9014 euros)

