Finland's Stora Enso Q4 core profit falls 5%

Finnish forestry firm Stora Enso on Friday reported a bigger-than-expected 5% fall in fourth-quarter underlying profit, as its paper unit swung to a loss due to falling prices and volumes.

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry firm Stora Enso STERV.HE on Friday reported a bigger-than-expected 5% fall in fourth-quarter underlying profit, as its paper unit swung to a loss due to falling prices and volumes.

The pulp, paper and packaging-board maker said October to December adjusted operating profit fell to 118 million euros ($142.8 million), missing the average forecast of 140.6 million in a Refinitiv analyst poll.

Stora Enso, Europe's second largest paper producer, said its paper unit reported an operating loss of 5 million euros in the quarter compared with a profit of 44 million euros a year earlier.

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the global overcapacity situation, leading to a further decline in demand and placing additional pressure on both prices and deliveries in all paper grades," the company said in a statement.

Stora Enso expects the group's adjusted operating profit to rise in 2021 from the previous year. Analysts expect the company to report a 45% growth in profit, according to Refinitiv data.

The company proposed a dividend of 0.30 euros, missing the average estimate of 0.39 euros.

($1 = 0.8263 euros)

