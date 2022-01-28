Finland's Stora Enso Q4 core profit beats forecast

Adds detail on investment, dividend

HELSINKI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry company Stora Enso STERV.HE reported on Friday a stronger-than-expected underlying fourth-quarter profit and said it expected 2022 core results to be similar to those of last year.

The maker of pulp, paper and packaging board said its October-December adjusted operating profit rose to 426 million euros ($474.99 million) from 118 million a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 357.6 million in a Refinitiv analyst poll.

The company said it would invest 40 million euros ($44.6 million) in new technology and restructuring of its fluff pulp production site at Skutskar in Sweden, in order to cut costs and the plant's climate footprint.

Its board of directors proposed a dividend of 0.55 euros per share.

($1=0.8969 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Essi Lehto; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Clarence Fernandez)

