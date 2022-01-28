Banking

Finland's Stora Enso Q4 core profit beats forecast

Contributors
Anne Kauranen Reuters
Essi Lehto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Finnish forestry company Stora Enso reported on Friday a stronger-than-expected underlying fourth-quarter profit and said it expected 2022 core results to be similar to those of last year.

Adds detail on investment, dividend

HELSINKI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry company Stora Enso STERV.HE reported on Friday a stronger-than-expected underlying fourth-quarter profit and said it expected 2022 core results to be similar to those of last year.

The maker of pulp, paper and packaging board said its October-December adjusted operating profit rose to 426 million euros ($474.99 million) from 118 million a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 357.6 million in a Refinitiv analyst poll.

The company said it would invest 40 million euros ($44.6 million) in new technology and restructuring of its fluff pulp production site at Skutskar in Sweden, in order to cut costs and the plant's climate footprint.

Its board of directors proposed a dividend of 0.55 euros per share.

($1=0.8969 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Essi Lehto; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Clarence Fernandez)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358401895560))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Personal Finance Videos

FinancialLiteracy Resources For GenZ And Beyond

Jan 27, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular