Finland's Stora Enso Q4 core profit beats forecast

HELSINKI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry company Stora Enso STERV.HE on Friday reported a stronger-than-expected underlying fourth-quarter profit and said it expects 2022 core result to be similar to last year.

The pulp, paper and packaging-board maker said its October-December adjusted operating profit rose to 426 million euros ($474.99 million) from 118 million euros a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 357.6 million euros in a Refinitiv analyst poll.

($1 = 0.8969 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

