Finland's Stora Enso Q3 profit drops less than expected

HELSINKI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry firm Stora Enso STERV.HE reported a smaller-than-expected drop in underlying July to September profit, citing a challenging business environment but minimal COVID-19 impact on its ability to serve customers and run operations.

The pulp, paper and packaging-board maker said quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell to 330 million euros ($388.5 million) from 397 million a year earlier, beating the average forecast of 288.8 million in a Refinitiv analyst poll.

Sales dropped 13.5% to 2.08 billion euros, due to lower deliveries and prices and the company said it would lift its cost cut target to 400 million euros from 350 million by the end of 2021 in order to protect earnings.

"The pandemic's biggest effect continues to be on our paper business," Stora Enso Chief Executive Annica Bresky said.

($1=0.8493 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Louise Heavens)

