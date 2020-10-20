Banking

Finland's Stora Enso Q3 profit drops less than expected

Contributor
Anne Kauranen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

Finnish forestry firm Stora Enso reported a smaller-than-expected fall in underlying July to September profits, citing a challenging business environment but minimal COVID-19 impact on its ability to serve customers and run operations.

HELSINKI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry firm Stora Enso STERV.HE reported a smaller-than-expected fall in underlying July to September profits, citing a challenging business environment but minimal COVID-19 impact on its ability to serve customers and run operations.

The pulp, paper and packaging-board maker said quarterly adjusted operating profit fell to 330 million euros ($388.5 million) from 397 million a year earlier, beating the average forecast of 288.8 million in a Refinitiv analyst poll.

($1=0.8493 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358925166112;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    #TradeTalks: A Holistic Financial Picture to Give a True Indicator of your Financial Health

    Harvest Founder Nami Baral joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the Harvest PRO Index, holistic financial picture to give a true indicator of your financial health, not just a credit score.

    Oct 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular