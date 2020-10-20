Finland's Stora Enso Q3 profit drops less than expected

HELSINKI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry firm Stora Enso STERV.HE reported a smaller-than-expected fall in underlying July to September profits, citing a challenging business environment but minimal COVID-19 impact on its ability to serve customers and run operations.

The pulp, paper and packaging-board maker said quarterly adjusted operating profit fell to 330 million euros ($388.5 million) from 397 million a year earlier, beating the average forecast of 288.8 million in a Refinitiv analyst poll.

($1=0.8493 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

