Finland's Stora Enso Q1 reports smaller than expected drop in Q1 profit

Savings target increased to 350 mln eur from 275 mln eur by the end of 2021

Operating profit falls 46.3% but beats expectations

Shares rise 4%

-Divident put on hold partially due to COVID-19 pandemic

Adds comments, details

HELSINKI, April 21 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry firm Stora Enso STERV.HE reported a fall in its underlying January-March profits, and said most of its dividend would be paid out when the company can better estimate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak to its business.

"The first quarter of the year has been marked by challenging harvesting conditions, strikes in Finland and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic," Chief Executive Annica Bresky said in a statement.

The pulp, paper and packaging-board maker said its adjusted operating profit in the quarter to March 31 fell to 180 million euros ($195 million) from 335 million a year earlier, though still beating the average forecast of 137.6 million in a Refinitiv analyst poll.

Bresky said lower prices and volumes during the quarter had had a negative impact on sales and operational EBIT, compared to the record levels in the first quarter of last year.

The company increased the savings target of its profit protection programme to 350 million euros from 275 million earlier by the end of 2021.

"During this first quarter of 2020, we achieved cost savings amounting to 40 million euros, including one-time cost savings," Bresky said.

Stora Enso said separately it would pay out 0.15 euros dividend per share, and that the remaining 0.35 euros per share of the dividend announced in January would be distributed on the board's approval when the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic became clearer.

Shares in Stora Enso opened 4% higher.

($1 = 0.9233 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki and Anne Kauranen; Editing by Tom Hogue and Louise Heavens)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.