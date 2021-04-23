Banking

Finland's Stora Enso Q1 profit beats forecasts

Essi Lehto Reuters
Finnish forestry firm Stora Enso reported on Friday a stronger-than-expected first-quarter operating profit, and said its full-year core result for 2021 remains on track to exceed last year's earnings.

The pulp, paper and cardboard maker said its operating profit rose to 328 million from 180 million a year ago, beating the 251.4-million mean estimate of 9 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

