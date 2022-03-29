Banking

Finland's Stora Enso puts four paper mills up for sale

Contributor
Essi Lehto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Finland's Stora Enso is planning to sell four of its five paper mills, the forestry group said on Tuesday. "In line with Stora Enso’s strategy, paper is not a strategic growth area for the group," the company said in a statement.

Adds context, spokeswoman comments

HELSINKI, March 29 (Reuters) - Finland's Stora Enso STERV.HE is planning to sell four of its five paper mills, the forestry group said on Tuesday.

"In line with Stora Enso’s strategy, paper is not a strategic growth area for the group," the company said in a statement.

Stora is looking for buyers for its mills in Finland's Anjala, Germany's Maxau and Sweden's Hylte and Nymolla, while planning to keep its mill in Langerbrugge in Belgium.

Langerbrugge is being retained because it produces magazine paper from used cardboard cups, Stora spokeswoman Satu Harkonen told Reuters, adding that the site could later be converted to make cardboard although the company has no such plans yet.

Stora's paper division employs approximately 2,200 people and in 2021 generated 1.7 billion euros in revenue.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik, Kirsten Donova)

((Essi.Lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular