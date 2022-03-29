Finland's Stora Enso puts four paper mills up for sale

HELSINKI, March 29 (Reuters) - Finland's Stora Enso STERV.HE is planning to sell four out of its five paper mills, the forestry group said on Tuesday.

Stora is looking for buyers for its mills in Finland's Anjala, Germany's Maxau and Sweden's Hylte and Nymolla, while planning to keep its mill in Langerbrugge in Belgium.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

