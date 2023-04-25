Finland's Stora Enso profit more than halves in first quarter of 2023

April 25 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry firm Stora Enso STERV.HE reported on Tuesday first quarter earnings slumped 53%, citing cost pressures and a weakening packaging market.

Stora Enso posted a quarterly operational profit of 234 million euros ($258.50 million) against 503 million booked for the first three months of 2022.

($1 = 0.9052 euros)

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

