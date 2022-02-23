Banking

Finland's Stora Enso mulls investing in consumer packaging board

HELSINKI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry company Stora Enso STERV.HE on Wednesday said it was exploring the possibility of converting an idle paper machine at its Oulu site with a line to produce renewable consumer packaging board.

"On a successful completion of the feasibility study, an investment decision could be made by the end of 2022 with start-up in 2025," the company said in a statement.

The potential investment would respond to strong customer demand to replace plastic in packaging. It would result in capital expenditure of 900 million to 1 billion euros ($1-1.13 billion) in 2023-2026 and offer potential annual top line sales of 800 million euros, the company said.

