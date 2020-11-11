Finland's Stora Enso eyes growth outside declining paper sales

HELSINKI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Finland's Stora Enso STERV.HE, long known as a paper firm, will seek growth in packaging materials, wooden buildings and biomaterials such as lignin, it said in its strategy update on Wednesday.

Nordic forestry firms have seen their previously lucrative print paper businesses declining due to the rise of the internet over the past decade, and have been looking for new sources of growth.

Stora Enso said it was considering an 800 million to 850 million euro investment to upgrade and expand pulp and board capacity at its Skoghall Mill in Sweden.

"This would enable a further increase in cost-competitive board production," it said. It is conducting a feasibility study for the project and initiating an application for an environmental permit, it added.

With its new strategy, Stora is eyeing growth in renewable biomaterials such as lignin, a pulp by-product traditionally burned to help power the mills but which the company now sells as a replacement for petroleum-derived phenols in glue, among other usages.

"We focus on meeting consumer demand for eco-friendly and circular solutions, and we concentrate our efforts in innovation," Chief Executive Annica Bresky said in a statement.

Paper will continue to be run in order to maximise cash flow in the declining market, she added.

The company updated its long-term financial targets, aiming for annual growth above 5% excluding its paper division, replacing an earlier goal of growing faster than the relevant market.

On dividends, Stora said it is aiming to distribute 50% of its earnings per share excluding fair valuation over the cycle.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Jan Harvey)

