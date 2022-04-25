Banking

Finland's Stora Enso divests two sawmills in Russia

Finland's Stora Enso has entered into an agreement to divest its two sawmills and their forest operations in Russia to local management, the group said on Monday.

The forestry group already recorded an impairment loss of 70 million euros ($75 million) for the sawmill sites in Novgorod and Karelia in the first quarter and said an additional loss for the transaction would be around 60 million euros to be recorded at the closing date, expected in the second quarter this year.

($1 = 0.9282 euros)

