Finland's Stockmann sells head office building to cover debts

Refiles with correct company code

March 21 (Reuters) - Struggling Finnish retailer Stockmann STOCKA.HE said on Monday it had sold its main department store and head office building in the heart of Helsinki to Finnish pension provider Keva for 400 million euros ($442 million) to pay off debts.

The 159-year-old retailer initiated a restructuring programme last year to avoid bankruptcy, after struggling for years with debt accumulated from earlier expansions and a consumer shift to online shopping. L1N2KF14X

"Stockmann will continue its department store operations in the entire building under a long lease-back agreement to be made with the new owner," the group said in a statement.

Stockmann said the sale was subject to customary closing conditions, expecting it to be completed by the end of April 2022 at the latest.

($1 = 0.9051 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358401895560))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.