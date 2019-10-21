Finland's Stockmann considers selling its lucrative fashion chain Lindex

HELSINKI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Finnish retailer Stockmann STCBV.HE said on Monday it was seeking changes to its loan conditions to "provide sufficient time" to consider whether to sell fashion chain Lindex or pursue other strategic options for its most lucrative unit.

Known for its prestigious department stores, Stockmann has struggled in recent years due to a consumer shift to online shopping, prompting cost-cuts and divestments.

