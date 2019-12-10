Finland's Sanoma ditches Dutch magazines to focus on education deals

By Tarmo Virki

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Finnish media firm Sanoma Oyj SAA1V.HE has agreed to sell Sanoma Media Netherlands to DPG Media in a deal it said on Tuesday valued the business at 460 million euros ($507 million).

Sanoma said the sale of the Dutch magazine business which brought in 27% of its revenues, would help it build its education materials division overseas through acquisitions and allow it to focus on its traditional Finnish media business.

"(It) provides approx. 400 million euros headroom for M&A, enabling us to capture growth opportunities focusing especially on the learning business," Sanoma Chief Executive Susan Duinhoven said in a statement.

Sanoma Learning, which generated 28% of group revenues in the first nine months of 2019, sells print and digital learning materials across European markets.

Following the deal Sanoma is revising its 2019 outlook, saying net sales from continuing operations would be in line with 2018, while underlying operating profit margin would be around 15%. It said in September that this would be above 15%.

Sanoma estimates it will book a non-cash capital loss of about 110 million euros as a result of the divestment.

The group paid around 1.25 billion euros in 2001 to get into the Dutch magazine business.

Sanoma, whose shares were up 3.5% at 0813 GMT, said its 2019 dividend would be paid from free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn, editing by Louise Heavens and Alexander Smith)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 778 51 10;))

