Finland's Sampo quarterly profit drops, insurance business robust

HELSINKI, May 6 (Reuters) - Finnish financial group Sampo SAMPO.HE reported a 66% drop in first-quarter pretax profit and cut its dividend by about 30% on Wednesday, but said its main insurance business was robust.

Shares in the pan-Nordic insurer, which owns 19.9% of Nordea Bank NDAFI.HE, gained 1.1% by 0715 GMT.

Overall, the company reported a pretax profit of 162 million euros ($175 million) after a sharp decrease in the market value of its investment assets. That compared with the 379 million euros forecast by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

But Sampo changed the combined ratio outlook for its insurance business, If, to 84%-87% from 85%-89% for 2020, with a lower ratio indicating improved profitability.

"Capital market reactions on COVID-19 have been very negative, of course. The market value of Sampo Group's investment portfolio dropped more than a billion euros," Chief Executive Torbjorn Magnusson said in a statement.

At the end of March, Nordea postponed its dividend plan. On Wednesday, Sampo lowered its payout by about 30% to 1.50 euros per share from a previously proposed 2.20 euros.

Sampo and its subsidiaries reported solid solvency ratios, it said, but uncertainty in financial markets and Nordea's dividend postponement caused it to cut its dividend.

"It is important for us to pay dividends in accordance with our dividend policy as we have the capital and the liquidity to do so," Magnusson said.

He said the crisis proved the robustness of Sampo's business model, with more than 60% of it property and casualty insurance.

Magnusson said lower claims due to a mild winter in the Nordics and the decrease in the distances driven had helped balanced out extra costs of claims associated with COVID-19.

($1 = 0.9240 euros)

