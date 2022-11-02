Finland's Sampo proceeds with dual listing in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Finnish insurance group Sampo SAMPO.HE on Wednesday said it would list its shares Stockholm, on top of its trading in Helsinki, as the company seeks to attract more Swedish investors.

While Sweden is Sampo's biggest market, only about 5% of the company's investors are based there, Chief Executive Torbjorn Magnusson told Reuters in September when the company first said it was considering a Stockholm listing.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

