Finland's Sampo plans to spin off life insurer Mandatum

Credit: REUTERS/LEHTIKUVA

March 29, 2023 — 05:28 am EDT

Written by Essi Lehto for Reuters ->

HELSINKI, March 29 (Reuters) - The board of Finnish insurer Sampo SAMPO.HE on Wednesday proposed spinning off life insurance subsidiary Mandatum, the group said in a statement.

Sampo last year said it considered listing Mandatum separately as it would be a logical step in Sampo's strategy to focus on property and casualty insurance.

"The division would create a leading Nordic, purely non-life insurance group capable of delivering high and stable returns on capital," Sampo Chair Bjorn Wahlroos said in the statement.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.